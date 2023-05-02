English
IndoStar Capital Finance promoter to sell 14% stake via OFS

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 2, 2023 6:54:52 PM IST (Published)

The floor price is set at Rs 95 per share. Shares of IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd ended at Rs 123.15, up by Rs 0.100, or 0.081 percent on the BSE.

Non-banking finance company IndoStar Capital Finance on Tuesday, May 2, said its promoter is selling a 14.21 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 95 a share.

Indostar Capital and Everstone Capital Partners II LLC propose to sell up to 1,93,40,000 equity shares representing 14.21 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said in an exchange filing.
The OFS will open on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, for non-retail investors and on Thursday, May 4, 2023, for retail investors and for non-retail investors, the company said.
