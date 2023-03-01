Indoco Remedies' two more units gets US FDA observations

Indoco Remedies though expects no impact on supplies and existing revenue from these two units. And, in the month of January, USFDA had issued Form 483 with 9 observations to Solid Oral Formulation Facility in Goa.

In little more than a month of US FDA observations for oral formulation facility Plant-I in Goa, Indoco Remedies’ two more units have been issued Form 483 with observations. The company in today’s disclosure to exchanges has informed that its Plant II (Sterile) & Plant III (OSD) units in Goa have received Form 483 with four (4) observations following the GMP inspection conducted from February 20 to 28, 2023.

The company though expects no impact on supplies and existing revenue from these two units. And, in the month of January, USFDA issued Form 483 with 9 observations to the Solid Oral Formulation Facility (Plant 1) in Goa.

The stock has seen a correction of more than 12 percent since the last set of observations issued on January 23 this year. Earnings too have failed to improve the sentiment as the company reported a drop of 15 percent in EBITDA and more nearly 500 bps fall in margin for the quarter ending December 2022.

In today’s trade, the stock is down nearly 2 percent with total volumes of around 70,000 as of 11 am.

