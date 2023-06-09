Indoco Remedies receives EU GMP certification for its Himachal Pradesh manufacturing facility

The inspection was conducted by the German Health Authority at the company’s manufacturing unit from May 22-25, 2023.

Indoco Remedies Ltd. on Friday announced receiving a European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certification from the Health Authority of Germany for its manufacturing unit in Baddi under Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

The competent Health Authority of Germany has awarded the certificate to Indoco Remedies’ manufacturing facility for oral dosage forms situated in Solan, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.