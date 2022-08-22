IndiGo shares in focus as DGCA probes false cargo smoke warning incident

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of IndiGo traded red in early morning trade after its flight from Delhi to Kolkata faced a "false cargo smoke warning" before landing on Sunday. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident.

At 9:30 am, shares of the aviation company were trading at Rs 1958, a 0.5 percent decline from the previous close on the BSE.

IndiGo said on Sunday that after arrival at Kolkata airport, inspections were carried out in the Airbus aircraft. The "warning was confirmed as spurious," and necessary rectifications on the detection system were in progress.

In the past few months, there have been instances involving various airlines facing technical issues. Regarding this, Arun Kumar, director-general at DGCA, told CNBCTV18 that probes don't mean that air travel is not safe. "Safety is non-negotiable," he said.

“There is a bit of hype and unnecessary hoopla around normal events. Several times, a rejected take-off or missed approach is actually a safety manoeuvre and enhances safety. Air travel is absolutely safe, and our record is terrific,” he said.