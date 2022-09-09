    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    IndiGo shares dip as Gangwal family sells 2.74% stake via block deal

    IndiGo shares dip as Gangwal family sells 2.74% stake via block deal

    IndiGo shares dip as Gangwal family sells 2.74% stake via block deal
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The shares of the largest Indian airline have been losing weight in anticipation of this deal for a few days. At 10:20 am, shares of Interglobe Aviation were trading at Rs 1,933, a marginal decline from the previous close on the BSE.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Interglobe Avi share

    TRADE
    Shares of IndiGo’s parent company Intergloble Aviation traded red after co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal and his wife on Thursday divested a 2.74 per cent stake in the parent company InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,005 crore through open market transactions.
    The shares of the largest Indian airline have been losing weight in anticipation of this deal for a few days. At 10:20 am, shares of Interglobe Aviation were trading at Rs 1,933, a marginal decline from the previous close on the BSE.
    In February 2022, Gangwal announced his resignation from the low-cost airline's board of directors, gradually diminishing his equity stake over the next five years.
    Gangwal and his wife, Shobha, have sold a total of 1.05 crore shares, amounting to a 2.74 per cent stake in the company, as per data from NSE.
    The shares were sold in the range of Rs 1,886.47 to Rs 1,901.34 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 2,004.77 crore.
    According to shareholding pattern information available on the stock exchanges, as of the April-June quarter, Gangwal and his family held a 36.61 percent stake in IndiGo Airlines.
    He and his wife both held 14.6 percent and 8.39 percent of the company respectively while Chinkerpoo Family Trust has the remaining portion.
    According to Mark D Martin of Martin Consulting Rakesh Gangwal is testing the waters with the small stake sale and doesn’t feel the need to read too much between the lines.
    Also read: IndiGo shares dip over 4% as Gangwal family looks to sell stake via block deal
    He believes that InterGlobe needs to expand globally as they are already saturated in the domestic market. IndiGo is already quite significantly exposed to the domestic market, he told CNBC-TV18.
    Meanwhile, Pieter Elbers started as IndiGo Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday, replacing Ronojoy Dutta, who decided to retire on September 30.
    (With inputs from PTI)
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)

    Tags

    IndiGoInterglobe Aviation (IndiGo)Rakesh Gangwal

    Previous Article

    Rain Industries subsidiary bears the brunt of European energy crisis

    Next Article

    In 11 months, PM GatiShakti plan speeds up projects with all states on board

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng