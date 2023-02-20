English
IndiGo says promoter Shobha Gangwal sold 4 percent of total voting capital

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 20, 2023 6:10:13 PM IST (Published)

Shobha Gangwal offloaded a total of 1.56 crore equity shares in three tranches, as per BSE data. Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd ended at Rs 1,881.70, down by Rs 0.75, or 0.040 percent on the BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, on Monday, February 20, said Shobha Gangwal, wife of Rakesh Gangwal, sold 1.56 crore shares (4.05 percent of total voting capital) on February 17.

On February 17, Gangwal divested a 4 percent stake in parent firm InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,944 crore through open market transactions. The low-cost airline said Sobha Gangwal has slashed her holding in InterGlobe Aviation from 7.04 percent to 2.99 percent.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Shobha Gangwal offloaded a total of 1.56 crore equity shares in three tranches, amounting to a 4.04 percent stake in the company.
Also Read: Here is what Minda Corp can do to trigger an open offer for Pricol
Rakesh Gangwal along with Rahul Bhatia co-founded low-cost carrier IndiGo. Gangwal resigned from the board of directors of the company in February 2022, stating that he will gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years.
Last year in September, the Gangwals had offloaded a 2.74 percent stake in the company.
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd ended at Rs 1,881.70, down by Rs 0.75, or 0.040 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
