Indigo Paints’ margin boost and profit jump led by price hikes fail to impress Street

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Indigo Paints on Friday posted its financial results for the April to June 2022 quarter in which it clocked a more than 71 percent jump in profit and its margin too improved following price hikes during the three-month period. However, the shares of the paintmaker fell after the results were declared.

Indigo Paints on Friday posted its financial results for the April to June 2022 quarter, in which it clocked a more than 71 percent jump in profit and its margin improved following price hikes during the three months.

The paintmaker’s profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter under review rose to Rs 19.91 crore as against Rs 11.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT margin expanded to 8.87 percent compared to 7.30 percent in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, despite the jump in revenue, profit, and margin, Indigo Paints' shares failed to cheer Dalal Street investors as the stock ended the session at Rs 1,552, down 2 percent from its previous close on BSE.

Indigo Paints’ revenue for June 2022 ended quarter increased over 43 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 224 crore, compared to Rs Rs 156 crore in the year-ago period.

“The company continues to witness higher volume growth in the Emulsions segment (by far the largest contributor to overall value sales), and the Premium Emulsion category in particular,” the firm said in a presentation for investors. It added that the periodic and incremental price hikes affected in few selected products were in line with the industry.

The paintmaker’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) for the three months came in at Rs 35.27 crore, which was 75 higher than Rs 20.16 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The EBIDTA margin — the amount by which a business's operating revenue exceeds its costs — expanded to 15.75 percent against 12.92 percent in the last quarter.

“With stabilising raw material prices, gross margin improved sequentially from 43.61 percent (in the fourth quarter of FY22) to an industry-leading 45.19 percent. The gross margin is largely on par with the figures of the first quarter of FY22,” the firm said in its presentation.

It said the company had passed on incremental price increases to the consumers in a staggered manner. It said that raw material prices have largely stabilised and have started softening.

Indigo Paints believes that its growth in profitability would have been significantly higher had it not indulged in high advertising and promotional spending during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“In FY22, IPL schedule was split between April and September, whereas in this fiscal year, IPL was conducted in a single phase in April and May. As we are a significant advertiser in IPL, this has resulted in a higher advertising and promotional spending in June quarter of FY23 than in FY22 (by Rs 5 crore),” it explained.

The firm expects a much sharper increase in profitability parameters in the future quarters with comfortable margins and stabilising input costs. The company added that the strategy of increasing the presence in the Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities is showing early indications of traction and is expected to yield rich results in the next 2-3 quarters.