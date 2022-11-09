Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Indigo Paints shares fall to a 52-week low after 21 lakh shares exchange hands

    Indigo Paints shares fall to a 52-week low after 21 lakh shares exchange hands

    Indigo Paints shares fall to a 52-week low after 21 lakh shares exchange hands
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Sequoia Capital held a total of 13.73 percent stake in Indigo Paints as of September 30, 2022.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Indigo Paints share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    PM Modi to inaugurate astounding Rs 5000 crore terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport: See pics

    PM Modi to inaugurate astounding Rs 5000 crore terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport: See pics

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    24 stunningly preserved ancient Rome bronze statues discovered in Italy: see pics

    24 stunningly preserved ancient Rome bronze statues discovered in Italy: see pics

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Indigo Paints Ltd. fell over 10 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday after 21 lakh shares or 4.4 percent of the total equity exchanged hands on the National Stock Exchange.

    The deal was done at Rs 1,384 per unit and is valued at Rs 283 crore. Buyers and sellers in the transaction are unknown.

    Following the deal, the IndiGo Paints stock hit a low of Rs 1,343 apiece. The stock has nearly halved from its peak of Rs 2,375.

    On November 8, sources had told CNBC-TV18 that venture capital firm Sequoia will sell 3.3 percent equity in Indigo Paints worth Rs 235 crore, with a floor price set at Rs 1,315 per share.

    According to shareholding data shared with BSE, Sequoia Capital held a total of 13.73 percent stake in Indigo Paints as of September 30, 2022.

    On November 3, IndiGo Paints had announced that its net profit grew by a whopping 174 percent year-on-year to Rs 37.1 crore during the quarter ended September 2022. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 242.6 crore, up 23.7 percent compared to the year-ago period.

    After the earnings, ICICI Securities maintained its ‘hold’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,680. It said that while Indigo’s Q2FY23 results were largely in-line with estimates, the company managed to perform on a par with its peers.

    Shares of Indigo Paints are currently trading 4.7 percent lower at Rs 1,421.95.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Indigo Paints

    Previous Article

    Bharat Electronics signs MoU with DMRC to develop indigenous train control system

    Next Article

    Coal India Q2 Results: Shares jump to a three-year high despite earnings miss

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng