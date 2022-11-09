Indigo Paints shares fall to a 52-week low after 21 lakh shares exchange hands

By CNBCTV18.com

Sequoia Capital held a total of 13.73 percent stake in Indigo Paints as of September 30, 2022.

Shares of Indigo Paints Ltd. fell over 10 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday after 21 lakh shares or 4.4 percent of the total equity exchanged hands on the National Stock Exchange.

The deal was done at Rs 1,384 per unit and is valued at Rs 283 crore. Buyers and sellers in the transaction are unknown.

Following the deal, the IndiGo Paints stock hit a low of Rs 1,343 apiece. The stock has nearly halved from its peak of Rs 2,375.

On November 8, sources had told CNBC-TV18 that venture capital firm Sequoia will sell 3.3 percent equity in Indigo Paints worth Rs 235 crore, with a floor price set at Rs 1,315 per share.

On November 3, IndiGo Paints had announced that its net profit grew by a whopping 174 percent year-on-year to Rs 37.1 crore during the quarter ended September 2022. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 242.6 crore, up 23.7 percent compared to the year-ago period.

After the earnings, ICICI Securities maintained its ‘hold’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,680. It said that while Indigo’s Q2FY23 results were largely in-line with estimates, the company managed to perform on a par with its peers.

Shares of Indigo Paints are currently trading 4.7 percent lower at Rs 1,421.95.