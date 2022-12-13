"The company plans to launch the first prototype by April 2023. Bumble Bee Flights will manufacture Air Taxis under the brand Bee Flights that would be certified and available for production by 2024," Bumble Bee said in a press release.

Bangalore-based Bumble Bee Flights Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said that it has raised Rs 300 crore ($37 million) in investment from a UK-based technology conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Technologies and Resources Ltd. The funds will be utilised to set up an assembly plant in Odisha for manufacturing of air taxis, the company said.

The startup designed and developed India's first autonomous Air Mobility Solution which is capable of human transportation and can be used as air ambulance, air taxi, logistics, recreational use and defense applications. The Bengaluru-based startup was founded by Arjun Das in early 2022.

“eVTOL Aircrafts are the future of urban mobility and transport. These autonomous Air Taxis would not only ease the already burdened urban road infrastructure but also will work towards reducing carbon footprints. We aim to work towards making mobility cheaper, faster and more sustainable for the human race in the future,” Das said.

Bumble Bee Flights will design and manufacture these Air Taxis further partnering with operators across the globe to service, support and run the operations, Das added. The company would be obtaining a certification from multiple countries — US, UK, UAE, India and Singapore.

The company said that these Bee Flights Air-Taxis would run on solar-charged swappable batteries and would weigh around 300 kgs compared to helicopters that weight about 1000 kgs and more. These air taxis will have a capacity to carry one person along with a suitcase and will be capable of landing on rooftop of apartments with adequate space. These Air-Taxis can fly for 20 minutes for a distance of 20 kms.

