India's air-conditioner market: What's hot, what's not?

By Surabhi Sutaria

It looks like a new leader is in the making among large AC manufacturers and people are taking note of it. In the last one year, Blue Star stock has gained close to 60 percent and Voltas is down close to 18 percent.

Large air-conditioner manufacturers were optimistic about increased demand for their products due to the expected hot summer but unseasonal rains played spoilsport and added to uncertainties. That coupled with lower discretionary spending and intense pricing pressure led to tepid sales for these white good makers.

The standout performer was clearly Blue Star in quarter four with over 20 percent revenue growth and more than 40 percent EBIT growth in the AC segment on a year on year (YoY) basis.