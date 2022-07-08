Most domestic passengers worried about flight safety after recent incidents: Survey

Most Indians travelling on domestic flights are worried about air safety owing to a number of recent incidents, showed a survey by Moneycontrol and LocalCircles.

According to the poll conducted between July 6 and 7, about three out of every four domestic passengers are worried about safety during air travel.

Around 21,000 people participated in the poll which came after a number of incidents of smoke or engine-shut issues or technical snag involving IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet flights.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently slapped a show-cause notice on SpiceJet following eight incidents involving the airline in the last 20 days.

About 42 percent of passengers who participated in the survey said they were worried while traveling by a domestic airlines in general while 35 percent said they were concerned only when they were flying on some select airlines.

Only 16 percent respondents said they were not worried at all about flight safety.

Rajiv Mehra, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators, told CNBCTV18.com that 10-15 percent of people who are aware of the recent incidents of SpiceJet want to book their tickets on other airlines.

"Because of all these things happening and especially with one carrier at the moment, people are indicating they do not want to travel on that carrier. Those who are aware, want to book tickets on other flights. Those who do not know, don't care, " he said.

Around 44 percent of the participants in the LocalCircles survey traveling on domestic routes said they were avoiding SpiceJet flights owing to safety concerns, while 21 percent said they did not want to travel on Air India and IndiGo, said the report.

18 percent respondents said that they were avoiding GoFirst flights while six percent prefer others over Vistara. About 12 percent said they were avoiding Air Asia, it added.

However, overall, there is hardly any impact on bookings of these incidents, said Mehra.

Himank Tripathi, President- External Affairs & Investor Relations, also said there is no impact of the recent incidents involving some airlines on bookings for now, but things may change in the coming weeks.

"Bookings continue to increase. There is clearly a positive sentiment. Demand is higher during long weekends. Maybe in the coming weeks I will have a further update or change in my statement," he said.

Siraj Ansari, President, Tour Operators Association of Telangana, said only about 35 percent of passengers are news savvy while the rest don't follow most developments hence there's no fear or change in preference of airlines.

According to the survey, nearly half of the passengers think the increasing number of incidents were due to inadequate maintenance owing to financial crunch amid record inflation.

Eighteen percent participants blamed the DGCA for “ineffective oversight” while 5 percent said the incidents took place because of lack of technical knowhow at select airlines, according to the report.

10 percent respondents think the reason would have been poor management of assets and resources and around 15 percent participants said that weak internal and/or external safety audit systems may have played a major role.

SpiceJet in a response to Moneycontrol said that the airline reporting the highest load factor in the industry for over 30 consecutive months indicates that it is the most preferred carrier in India. Comments from IndiGo, Air India and GoFirst were awaited.