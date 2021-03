Indian space startup Pixxel on Thursday announced the close of its USD 7.3 million seed round with new capital from OmnivoreandTechstarsjoining alongside previous investorsLightspeed Ventures, BlumeVentures, growX, Ryan Johnson and others.

This additional funding will enable Pixxel to continue to rapidly scale its operations to meet the growing demand of high-quality remote sensing data through hyperspectral imaging, the Bengaluru-based private earth imaging company said in a statement.

Pixxel, founded in 2019, also said it would build ”the world’s highest resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation”, adding, the company’s first hyperspectral satellite will be launched within the next few months. Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed, said,” Our new funding enables us to build a health monitor for the planet through the world’s most advanced hyperspectral small-satellites.