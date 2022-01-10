Indian shares rise on boost from TCS, banking stocks

Indian shares extended gains to a second session on Monday, boosted by technology heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services as well as banking stocks, even as the country reported a steady rise in new cases of COVID-19

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.72 percent to 17,940.68 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.77 percent at 60,207.37 by 0348 GMT. Both indexes are on track for their eighth session of gains in eleven.

Tata Consultancy Services jumped more than 3 percent and was the top boost to the Nifty 50 after the software services firm said it will consider a share buyback proposal at its board meeting on January 12.

Nifty’s IT index was up 0.82 percent, while the Nifty bank index was up 1.14 percent.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 179,723 fresh COVID-19 infections and 146 deaths.