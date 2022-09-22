By Asmita Pant

Mini To promote Digital India initiative over Indian Railways, digital method of transactions for purchase of food items through catering units at Railway Stations is being encouraged and 8878 static units are having the facility of digital payment.

Additionally, to address complaints of overcharging, catering units are equipped with handheld PoS machines that produce printed bills and invoices that include all information of transactions. Currently, 596 trains have 3,081 POS machines available to them. POS machines have also been installed in 4,316 static units," according to the Ministry of Railways.

The shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) fell nearly one percent on Thursday. The stock of the PSU was trading 0.5 percent down at Rs 696.9 on BSE at 12:42 pm.

E-Catering Services have also been introduced on Indian Railways for widening the range of options available to passengers in trains. E-catering services are managed by IRCTC. "Passengers can pre-order meals of their choice at the time of booking of e-ticket or while travelling on train using App/Call Centre/website/by calling 1323."

The e-catering service is currently available at 310 Railway stations through 1,755 Service Providers and 14 Food Aggregators, supplying an average number of 41,844 meals per day.