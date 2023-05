Indian Oil's petchem business reported an EBIT of Rs 239 crore, compared to an EBIT loss of Rs 616.3 crore in the December quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation beat street expectations in the March quarter led by a better-than-expected operating performance.

Revenue for the quarter came in flat at Rs 2.02 lakh crore compared to Rs 2.04 lakh crore in the December quarter. However, the number was higher than the Rs 1.88 lakh crore expected in a CNBC-TV18 poll.