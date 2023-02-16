Indian Oil clarifies Adani Ports gas deal after Mohua Moitra tweet

The state-run refiner said there was no binding agreement or take-or-pay liability in place with Adani Ports. Mahua Moitra accused Indian Oil of not following proper tender processes in securing the agreement.
Indian Oil Corp has issued a statement on Thursday, February 16, regarding its involvement with the Adani Group's proposed liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import terminal in response to public scrutiny.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The state-run refiner took to Twitter to clarify that there was no binding agreement or take-or-pay liability in place with Adani Ports.
The clarification came after Opposition lawmaker Mahua Moitra accused Indian Oil of not following proper tender processes in securing the agreement.
Moitra's tweet was in reference to a report from The Economic Times that suggested Indian Oil would be transferring “a large chunk” of LPG imports to the Adani facility at Gangavaram port from the adjacent Visakhapatnam port.
The newspaper report also stated that Indian Oil would fully underwrite Adani’s LPG terminal. The facility will have the capacity to receive 500,000 tonnes a year.
Indian Oil's spokeswoman explained that the agreement with Adani had only been recently signed and that there was no commitment on capacity use.
According to the IOC, the Adani Ports agreement is advantageous for the company. This is because Adani Ports has offered a price of Rs 1,050 for LPG import terminaling charges, which includes the added benefit of being able to unload refrigerated LPG directly from larger vessels.
Also read: Adani refutes reports of hiring Grant Thornton for independent audit, calls it 'market rumor'
In contrast, SALPG charges Rs 1,050 and EIPL charges Rs 900 but have a lower capacity for unloading vessels and lack a captive connectivity system for continuous use. Currently, the only two terminals near Vizag are SALPG (a joint venture between TOTAL and HPCL) and EIPL (a private company).
Additionally, IOC has also said they enter into agreements with various ports on a regular basis to enhance their capability to import LPG from various ports, including Kandla, Mundra, Pipavav & Dahej, Mumbai and Mangalore, Haldia, Vizag and Ennore.
They added that the demand for LPG is constantly increasing and oil marketing companies (OMCs) are always on the lookout for new port facilities.
The Adani Group's recent stock performance has been rocky following the release of a report by US short seller Hindenburg Research, which alleged market manipulation and accounting fraud. As a result, some of Adani's projects are likely to face delays.
Also read: Cong accuses govt of allowing Adani group to 'gain monopoly' in defence sector, asks is it in national interest
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!