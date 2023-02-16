Indian Oil clarifies Adani Ports gas deal after Mohua Moitra tweet

The state-run refiner said there was no binding agreement or take-or-pay liability in place with Adani Ports. Mahua Moitra accused Indian Oil of not following proper tender processes in securing the agreement.
.@MahuaMoitra IOC imports #LPG from various ports including BD Kandla, Mundra, Pipavav, Dahej, Mumbai & Mangalore on West Coast & Haldia, Vizag & Ennore on the East. https://t.co/i8iOzwf9UW— Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) February 16, 2023
Brazen theft - @HardeepSPuri @CVC_India @Shipmin_India. No tender. No CVC norms. Moving business from Vizag Port to Gangavaram. Skimming from coal, skimming from gas, now skimming from ‘chula’ in every household. Shame! pic.twitter.com/nRF6fwv9Rf— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 15, 2023
This gives an additional advantage compared to SALPG & EIPL as bigger vessels can be quickly unloaded. Such an arrangement will save freight & demurrage due to extra time for evacuation. There is no take or pay liability or any binding agreement, as of now.— Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) February 16, 2023