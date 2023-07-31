Booming businesses, Booming salaries: Indian IT CEOs and their fattening pay packets

Back in 2013, Infosys CEO SD Shibulal was paid a total annual salary of less than one crore, while for Salil Parekh, it has gone up to nearly Rs 60 crore. During this period, the company's revenue has grown 3.5 times from Rs 46,000 crore to over Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

CEOs of Indian IT companies are among the highest paid within the India Inc. top brass. For financial year 2023, Wipro's French CEO Thierry Delaporte was paid Rs 82.4 crore in annual salary, followed by Salil Parekh, who took home Rs 56.45 crore.

Salaries of TCS' Rajesh Gopinathan and Tech Mahindra's CP Gurnani stood at around Rs 30 crore each.

Salaries of IT CEOs have surged over the last decade. Back in 2013, Infosys CEO SD Shibulal was paid a total annual salary of less than one crore, while for Salil Parekh, it has gone up to nearly Rs 60 crore. During this period, the company's revenue has grown 3.5 times from Rs 46,000 crore to over Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Wipro, which paid TK Kurien nearly Rs 6 crore annually in 2013, has paid nearly 14 times that amount to current CEO Delaporte.

Even in the recent past, when growth rates for IT companies have slowed down, with some of them even falling into negative territory, the CEO compensation has largely been a one-way rise. On the other hand, some companies have even resorted to delaying onboarding freshers to cut down on costs.

Year CP Gurnani Salil Parekh Theirry Delaporte FY20 Rs 28.5 Cr Rs 34.26 Cr FY21 Rs 12.6 Cr Rs 49.08 Cr Rs 64.3 Cr FY22 Rs 60.86 Cr Rs 71.02 Cr Rs 79.08 Cr FY23 Rs 30 Cr Rs 56.45 Cr Rs 82.4 Cr (Forex Benefit)

But what could be some of the reasons for these hefty pay packages and they even rise during tough times?

Part of the reasons could be the fact that the CEOs oversee large employee bases spread globally and run some of the biggest balance sheets.

Supply-Demand dynamics also have a role to play in this. The supply of freshers to these IT companies has been consistently strong, while management of these companies has moved from being promoter driven to being run by a professional team. Most of these IT CEOs have held global leadership positions, which adds to their pull for a bigger pay.

Lastly, IT companies have grown in size over the last decade. Just as we highlighted Infosys' growth over the last decade, companies like TCS and Wipro have also grown anywhere between 2.5 times to tripling over this period.

Among the top five Indian IT companies, barring Infosys, which is down 12 percent so far this year, the other four are trading with gains between 2-10 percent year-to-date.