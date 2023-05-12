Indian Hotels expects to earn more revenue per room in FY24, does not rule out M&A activity

Indian Hotels said that management fees guidance has been revised upwards to Rs 550 crore from Rs 400 crore earlier under the AHVAAN 2025 plan.

Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., expects to earn more revenue per available room, or RevPAR in financial year 2024. It expects the RevPAR to grow in double digits for the new financial year.

RevPAR, or revenue per available room, is a performance metric in the hotel industry that shows the revenue generated per room regardless of whether the rooms are occupied or not.

In financial year 2023, Indian Hotels saw RevPAR of Rs 7,750 per night, which is a growth of 38 percent from the pre-pandemic levels of Rs 5,600 per night.

In an investor presentation being made at the Capital Market Day organised by the company on Thursday, Indian Hotels maintained its margin guidance for financial year 2025 at 33 percent.

To recall, in May 2022, Indian Hotels had announced AHVAAN 2025. Through the plan, the company aimed to boost profitability by re-engineering its margins, re-imagining its brand scape and restructuring its portfolio.

The company now said that management fees guidance has been revised upwards to Rs 550 crore from Rs 400 crore earlier under a new growth campaign for 2025.

Indian Hotels also hiked its hotel portfolio target of 2025 to more than 325 from 300 earlier. The company also said that it cannot rule out mergers and acquisitions for that purpose.

Indian Hotels had posted strong numbers for the March 2023 quarter, beating analyst estimates. The company’s revenue had jumped 86.4 percent to Rs 1,625 crore from Rs 872 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s margins had also improved to 33 percent in the March quarter from 18 percent last year.

Brokerage firm Jefferies said that topline diversification is a key focus of the management to counter industry cyclicality. It has maintained its buy rating with a price target of Rs 425. Morgan Stanley is also overweight on Indian Hotels with a price target of Rs 412.