Indian Hotels expects to earn more revenue per room in FY24, does not rule out M&A activity

Indian Hotels said that management fees guidance has been revised upwards to Rs 550 crore from Rs 400 crore earlier under the AHVAAN 2025 plan.

Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., expects to earn more revenue per available room, or RevPAR in financial year 2024. It expects the RevPAR to grow in double digits for the new financial year.

RevPAR, or revenue per available room, is a performance metric in the hotel industry that shows the revenue generated per room regardless of whether the rooms are occupied or not.

In financial year 2023, Indian Hotels saw RevPAR of Rs 7,750 per night, which is a growth of 38 percent from the pre-pandemic levels of Rs 5,600 per night.