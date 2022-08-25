Indian Hotels looks at greenfield, brownfield opportunities in Gujarat

By CNBCTV18.com

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is looking at growth opportunities in greenfield and brownfield projects to strengthen its footprint in Gujarat. IHCL, which recently opened 111-room Ginger and 175-key Vivanta in Ahmedabad, has 19 properties in Gujarat, including 15 operational hotels and 4 in the pipeline, IHCL Executive Vice President Deepika Rao told PTI.

All of the properties will be operational in the next three years (by 2025), she added. "In Gujarat, we are present in eight cities, some of which have IHCL's multiple brands like in Ahmedabad, where it has Taj, Vivanta as well as Ginger."

"We are looking at similar opportunities in the state. We are also looking at new commercial hubs like Bharuch and Vapi, wildlife destinations and pilgrimages in the state," Rao said. The state is developing new satellite cities and industrial hubs that will provide growth opportunities, she noted.

"We are looking for opportunities in the state, both green field as well as brownfield projects with good locations," she said. Besides Gujarat, IHCL has a maximum footprint with 19 properties in Rajasthan and Karnataka. "We believe that there will be opportunities for all our four brands in Gujarat, however, growth will be from Vivanta and Ginger," Rao said.

Overall, the hospitality company currently has 242 hotels, of which 179 are operational and 63 in the pipeline. In India, IHCL has 163 hotels.

The shares of Indian Hotels fell 0.4 percent on Thursday. The stock was trading 0.2 percent down at Rs 274.1 on BSE at the time of writing.

