English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIndian Hotels continues to hit new highs after March quarter earnings beat, summer travel sentiment

Indian Hotels continues to hit new highs after March quarter earnings beat, summer travel sentiment

Indian Hotels continues to hit new highs after March quarter earnings beat, summer travel sentiment
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 3:17:16 PM IST (Published)

Indian Hotels' Puneet Chhatwal told CNBC-TV18 on April 28 that the ICC Cricket World Cup, Return of foreign tourists, and the G20 summits are the key triggers for the company.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. gained for the fourth day in a row on Friday, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 364.35.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The stock, which is a part of renowned investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio, hit a new life-time high earlier this week on Tuesday after reporting healthy quarterly earnings for the March quarter, mostly beating the expectations set by analysts.


The Tata Group company stock has gained 43 percent in the last one year and over 400 percent during the last three years.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X