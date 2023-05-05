Indian Hotels continues to hit new highs after March quarter earnings beat, summer travel sentiment

2 Min(s) Read
Indian Hotels' Puneet Chhatwal told CNBC-TV18 on April 28 that the ICC Cricket World Cup, Return of foreign tourists, and the G20 summits are the key triggers for the company.
Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. gained for the fourth day in a row on Friday, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 364.35.
The stock, which is a part of renowned investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio, hit a new life-time high earlier this week on Tuesday after reporting healthy quarterly earnings for the March quarter, mostly beating the expectations set by analysts.
The Tata Group company stock has gained 43 percent in the last one year and over 400 percent during the last three years.