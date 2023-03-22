Indian govt to sell 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via OFS

The government is launching the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) OFS on Thursday, March 23, 2023, for non-retail and Friday, March 24, 2023 for retail investors. The floor price has been set at Rs 2,450 per share.

The Indian government on Wednesday, March 22, said it's selling up to 3.5 percent stake sale in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) through an offer for sale (OFS).

The government is launching the OFS on Thursday, March 23, 2023, for non-retail and Friday, March 24, 2023 for retail investors. The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 2,450 per share. This price is at a 6.6 percent discount to the current market price.

Around 10 percent of the offer size shall be reserved for retail investors subject to the receipt of valid bids.

"The government proposes to sell up to 1.75% (58,51,782) equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each of the company, on March 23 (for non-retail Investors only) and on March 24 (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids with an option to additionally sell 1.75% (58,51,781) equity shares," HAL said in an exchange filing.

Currently, the government owns 75.15 percent stake in the company, which was listed in March 2018.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)