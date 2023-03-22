English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIndian govt to sell 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via OFS

Indian govt to sell 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via OFS

Indian govt to sell 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via OFS
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 22, 2023 6:48:40 PM IST (Updated)

The government is launching the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) OFS on Thursday, March 23, 2023, for non-retail and Friday, March 24, 2023 for retail investors. The floor price has been set at Rs 2,450 per share.

The Indian government on Wednesday, March 22, said it's selling up to 3.5 percent stake sale in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) through an offer for sale (OFS).

Recommended Articles

View All
Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag

Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The government is launching the OFS on Thursday, March 23, 2023, for non-retail and Friday, March 24, 2023 for retail investors. The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 2,450 per share. This price is at a 6.6 percent discount to the current market price.
Around 10 percent of the offer size shall be reserved for retail investors subject to the receipt of valid bids.
"The government proposes to sell up to 1.75% (58,51,782) equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each of the company, on March 23 (for non-retail Investors only) and on March 24 (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids with an option to additionally sell 1.75% (58,51,781) equity shares," HAL said in an exchange filing.
Currently, the government owns 75.15 percent stake in the company, which was listed in March 2018.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Mar 22, 2023 6:25 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Next Article

GR Infra emerges as the lowest bidder for an NHAI project worth Rs 872 crore

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X