Indian art market makes a turnover of over $144 million in FY 2023, says report

As per the report, there is a nine percent and six percent rise in turnover and in the number of works sold from the previous year. This has made FY23 the most successful year for Indian art at auction.
The Indian art market has made a turnover of $144.3 million through the sale of 3,833 works, according to the ‘State of the Indian Art Market Report FY23’ by Grant ThorntonBharat and Indian Art Investor.
According to the joint report, the Indian art market witnessed a total of 132 auctions offering 4,240 works, which marked an increase of 11 percent in terms of works that came up for sale in FY22. The market observed high liquidity with an impressive sell-through rate of 90.4 percent.
Commenting on the report insights, Pallavi Bhakru of Private Client Services, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “Art has always been a lucrative investment among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) for diversifying wealth and creating value. Today, the pool of investors looking to include fine art in their investment strategies is widening."
"By setting clear requirements, doing extensive research and seeking help and advice from professionals who can guide and manage this investment avenue, investors can acquire desirable works of art, thereby adding value to their portfolio for generations to come."
First Published: May 5, 2023 6:40 PM IST
