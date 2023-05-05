Indian art market makes a turnover of over $144 million in FY 2023, says report

As per the report, there is a nine percent and six percent rise in turnover and in the number of works sold from the previous year. This has made FY23 the most successful year for Indian art at auction.

The Indian art market has made a turnover of $144.3 million through the sale of 3,833 works, according to the ‘State of the Indian Art Market Report FY23’ by Grant ThorntonBharat and Indian Art Investor.

