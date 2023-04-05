IndiGrid is the first infrastructure investment trust in the Indian power sector. It owns 17 power projects. Shares of India Grid Trust ended at Rs 134.53, up by Rs 0.46, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

Power infrastructure investment company India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Wednesday, April 5, said it has commissioned its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project coupled with solar panels at its Dhule sub-station in Maharashtra.

The project will meet the substation’s auxiliary consumption requirement, a company statement said.

"Mindful management of its emissions is a key focus area for IndiGrid and the latest solar panel banks plus BESS commissioning is a step towards achieving the company’s sustainability goals," it said.

The best-in-class BESS solution, coupled with solar generation, will not only reduce our emissions but also act as a prototype for expanding our presence in energy transition opportunities in the sector, Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer, said.

Shah added that this facility will also act as a test bed for augmenting the company's capabilities to participate in energy transition opportunities in solar and BESS space.

As the operations at this project stabilise, the company looks forward to replicating similar systems across its other substations and reducing emissions, he added.

IndiGrid is the first infrastructure investment trust in the Indian power sector. It owns 17 power projects, consisting of 46 transmission lines with more than 8,416 ckms (circuit kilometers) length, 13 substations with 17,550 MVA transformation capacity and 100 MW (AC) of solar generation capacity.

IndiGrid has assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 22,700 crore ($2.7 billion).