Exchanges approve reclassification of Indiabulls Housing promoter Sameer Gehlaut to public

Indiabulls Housing has been one of the biggest underperformers of 2023 so far.
The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange have approved the reclassification of Sameer Gehlaut and his trusts to the category of "Public" shareholders from "Promoter." The approval comes 10 months after he made the application to the exchanges for the reclassification.
Gehlaut and his trusts, with a holding of 9.66 percent in Indiabulls Housing made an application in April 2022 for the reclassification to public shareholder category. As a resultant, promoter shareholding post-reclassification in Indiabulls Housing is now nil and public shareholding at 100 percent.
Indiabulls Housing has been one of the biggest underperformers of 2023 so far. The stock has declined over 30 percent in the last two months, compared to a two percent drop each in the Sensex and Nifty 50. It is also the biggest underperformer among its peers.
Earnings too have been below-par during the last few quarters. Assets Under Management during the December quarter were the lowest in 28 quarters, while asset quality was the worst on record. Net Interest Income, a key barometer for any financier, declined 20 percent from last year and 32 percent sequentially.
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance declined for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, ending over 3.5 percent lower to end at Rs 107.20, which is the lowest level since July 2022.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
