    ED to move to Supreme Court to challenge Delhi HC order for quashing probe against Indiabulls

    ED to move to Supreme Court to challenge Delhi HC order for quashing probe against Indiabulls

    By Asmita Pant

    The Delhi High Court had quashed the ED probe against the company and held that no coercive action should be taken against Indiabulls.

    Directorate of Enforcement has moved to Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order quashing probe against home finance company Indiabulls. ED will seek for the probe against the company to continue, to bar for setting aside of Delhi HC order.
    The Delhi High Court had quashed the ED probe against the company and held that no coercive action should be taken against Indiabulls.
    The Supreme Court is likely to take up the case today for hearing.
    In February, the Enforcement Directorate searched the premises of Indiabulls Housing promoter Sameer Gehlaut and other related entities and individuals. In order to increase the market price of its stocks, the company, according to the law enforcement organisation, loaned money to related entities.
    “The ECIR stems out of an FIR filed by one Ashutosh Kamble who is part of the long-running extortion and blackmail racket against the company. The Division Bench of the Hon'ble Bombay High Court on April 27, 2021 passed a detailed order staying all investigations in the matter," Indiabulls Housing had said in a regulatory filing.
    According to a regulatory filing, SEBI and MCA inspected the company's books of accounts. SEBI did not find any wrongdoing on the part of Indiabulls with respect to the specific allegations in the PIL, and the complaints against it.
