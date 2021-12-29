India to soon be among top 3 economies; Reliance to become most reputed MNC: Mukesh Ambani makes two predictions

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said that India will soon become one of the top three economies of the world with Reliance becoming one of the most reputed companies in the world.

Speaking at the Reliance Family Day , which marks the birth anniversary of the group's founder Dhirubhai Ambani, Ambani said, "As we enter the second half of Reliance's Golden Decade, I can tell you that the future of our company looks brighter to me than ever before. I can confidently make two predictions. First, India will become one of the top three economies in the world. Second, Reliance will become one of the strongest and most reputed Indian multinational companies in the world."

Ambani said despite the pandemic, Reliance has completely re-engineered its energy business.

"Energy business previously was confined to oil refining, petrochemicals, fuel retailing and natural gas production. Now, it is investing billions of dollars in setting up clean energy factories. Now, Reliance is poised to become a global leader in clean and green energy and materials," he said.

"This transformation of our oldest business will provide us the largest growth engine for Reliance and yet another opportunity to many of you to do things that will be first in the world," he further said.

"Achieving big dreams and impossible-looking goals is all about getting the right people and the right leadership. Reliance is now in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition... from seniors belonging to my generation to the next generation of young leaders," he said.

Ambani said the time is now to "lay the foundation for Reliance's future growth over the coming decades" by seizing the humungous opportunity.

Ambani said an organisational culture must be built at Reliance that outlasts its leaders.

"I have no doubt that Akash, Isha and Anant as the next-gen leaders will lead Reliance to even greater heights. Let us all wish them good luck in their mission to make Reliance ever more successful with even more transformative initiatives and achieving even greater accolades for our Reliance," he said.

Ambani then further went on to talk about the three important lessons that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught - about keeping health, safety and family first. He emphasized how it's important to eat healthy, exercise and maintain a positive outlook. He also emphasized the need for vaccination.

Disclosure:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.