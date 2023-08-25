CNBC TV18
India to buy 5 indigenous fleet support ships in Rs 19,000-crore deal with Hindustan Shipyard

The primary function of the fleet support ships, meant for the Indian Navy, is to provide replenishment to naval vessels at sea, ensuring they are well-equipped with fuel, water, ammunition, and stores.

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 25, 2023 6:59:35 PM IST (Published)

In a significant step towards bolstering self-reliance in defence manufacturing, India on Friday (August 25) signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL), Visakhapatnam.

The contract involves the acquisition of five fleet support ships for the Indian Navy at a total cost of approximately Rs 19,000 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of these ships during its meeting on August 16, 2023.
These vessels, the first-of-their-kind to be built in India, will play a pivotal role in extending the strategic reach and mobility of the Indian naval fleet.
The primary function of the fleet support ships is to provide replenishment to naval vessels at sea, ensuring they are well-equipped with fuel, water, ammunition, and stores. This capability enables the Indian Navy's fleet to operate for extended durations without needing to return to port.
Also Read: BEML expects defence revenue to reach Rs 4,500-5,000 crore in 4-5 years
Beyond their strategic significance, these ships will also be instrumental in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations and can be deployed for evacuation during crises.
This landmark project is set to generate substantial employment opportunities, contributing nearly 168.8 lakh mandays of work over an eight-year period.
With a significant portion of the equipment and systems sourced domestically, these fleet support ships epitomise the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and align seamlessly with the Make in India campaign of the government.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
X