India signs Rs 19,600-crore contracts to buy 11 patrol, 6 missile vessels

Union defence ministry on Thursday signed contracts with Indian shipyards for the acquisition of 11 next-generation offshore patrol vessels and six next-generation missile vessels at an overall cost of Rs 19,600 crore.

The contract for the acquisition of 11 next-generation offshore patrol vessels under the Buy category was signed with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata at a total cost of Rs 9,781 crore.

Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed & manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence in September 2026.

The acquisition of these ships will enable the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as anti-Piracy, counter-infiltration, anti-poaching, anti-trafficking, non-combatant evacuation operations, search and rescue, protection of offshore assets, etc.

The construction of these ships will generate employment of 110 lakh man-days over a period of seven and half years.

The contract for the acquisition of six next-generation missile vessels (NGMV) was signed with Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) at a cost of Rs 9,805 crore. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence in March 2027.

The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed, and offensive capability. The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warships, merchantmen and land targets.

These ships will be capable of conducting maritime strike operations, anti surface warfare operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships, especially at choke points.

In defensive role, these ships would be employed for Local Naval Defence operations and seaward defence of the offshore development area. The construction of these ships will generate employment of 45 lakh man-days over a period of nine years.