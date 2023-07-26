India set to introduce Instantaneous Settlement Cycle for stock trades

Under the new settlement cycle, investors will receive funds against the shares they sell on the very same day, eliminating the waiting period of 24 hours.

India is all set to revolutionise its stock market settlement system by moving from a T+1 (Trade Date plus One Day) cycle to an instantaneous or intra-day settlement cycle. This groundbreaking move by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) will make India the first country to embrace such a system.

Under the new settlement cycle, investors will receive funds against the shares they sell on the very same day, eliminating the waiting period of 24 hours. This move is akin to transitioning from the traditional Test Match format to the fast-paced T20 cricket game.

The implementation of the instantaneous settlement cycle promises several advantages. Traders will no longer need to maintain margin money with their brokers as trades will be settled on the same day. Additionally, the rapid settlement process will enable traders to swiftly move from one stock to another, fostering higher trading volumes on the exchanges.

The move towards an instantaneous settlement cycle is expected to further streamline India's stock market operations, enhancing efficiency and providing traders with more flexibility and speed in their transactions.