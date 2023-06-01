India probes a dozen manufacturers over exaggerated claims over longevity of LED bulbs

The government's probe will check if the unethical practice of planned obsolescence is being adopted by LED manufacturers.

Exaggerated or baseless claims on the life of LED bulbs or lights can now land such advertisers and manufacturers in trouble. The Department of Consumer Affairs has issued over a dozen notices to LED manufacturers over a mismatch between claims made in advertisements and the warranty given for the stated products.

Additional Secretary at the Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare told CNBC-TV18 that there have been instances of LED bulbs with a warranty of two years warranty being advertised with a life of 10 years, while several consumers have reported instances where LED bulbs stopped working much earlier than their advertised life.

The government's probe will check if the unethical practice of planned obsolescence is being adopted by LED manufacturers. LEDs have been promoted by the Centre to promote energy efficiency under the UJALA scheme launched in May 2015; as a joint project by PSUs, Power Ministry's EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) and other stakeholders.

The scheme aims to save 85 lakh kWh of power and prevent emissions of 15 KT of carbon dioxide by replacing incandescent bulbs. By 2020, India had deployed 366 million LEDs and installed over 10 million LED smart streetlights.