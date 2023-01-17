India Pesticides expects revenue of Rs 100 crore from newly launched herbicide product

Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class
IST4 Min(s) Read
IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited
IST3 Min(s) Read
Insurance earnings preview | Sector to see rebound in third quarter — value of new biz to grow between 12-39%
IST2 Min(s) Read
The newly launched herbicide is primarily used in crops such as maize, soybeans, tomatoes, potatoes, sunflowers, wheat, and rice.
The product will be manufactured at the company's Sandila facility in Uttar Pradesh and will be exclusive for export markets.
The company believes that there is strong demand for this product in international markets and is confident it will be well received by customers.
The development of the manufacturing process was led by the company's in-house R&D and project engineering teams. This launch is the seventh in a series of eight new molecules as part of the company's previously announced medium-term strategy, with the eighth to be commissioned in March this year.
Jain also said that the company will invest Rs 100 crore every year for the next four years at its subsidiary Shalvis Specialties.
India Pesticides is one of the leading R&D driven and globally operating agrochemical companies. Also, it is a leading manufacturer of herbicide and fungicide technicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
Shares of India Pesticides ended 1.5 percent higher at Rs 246.60.