India approves Micron's $2.7 bn semiconductor packaging plant ahead of PM Modi's US visit: Report

This investment is expected to boost India's semiconductor industry and aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a global hub for semiconductor production.

The Indian cabinet has given its approval to Micron Technology's plan to invest $2.7 billion in setting up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat, India, on Tuesday, June 20, reported Reuters .

The announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States this week.

The government will provide production-linked incentives worth $1.34 billion

(110 billion rupees) to support the project.

This investment is expected to boost India's semiconductor industry and aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a global hub for semiconductor production.

The new facility is anticipated to create jobs and enhance India's capabilities in the sector, contributing to its digital ambitions and self-reliance in advanced technologies.

With inputs from Reuters