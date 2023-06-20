CNBC TV18
India approves Micron's $2.7 bn semiconductor packaging plant ahead of PM Modi's US visit: Report

By Anand Singha  Jun 20, 2023 9:29:24 PM IST (Published)

This investment is expected to boost India's semiconductor industry and aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a global hub for semiconductor production.

The Indian cabinet has given its approval to Micron Technology's plan to invest $2.7 billion in setting up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat, India, on Tuesday, June 20, reported Reuters.

The announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States this week.
The government will provide production-linked incentives worth $1.34 billion
(110 billion rupees) to support the project.
