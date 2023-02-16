India may extend LIC Chairman MR Kumar's term by another 6 months

The government is expected to invite applications for the position of LIC chairman, and the extension is likely to give the government more time to decide on Kumar's successor.

The Narendra Modi government is likely to extend the term of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairman M.R. Kumar by another 6 months,

sources privy to the development told CNBC-TV18.

Kumar's tenure was to end in March 2023 after a one-year extension. This is the third extension for the LIC chairman.

According to multiple sources, the government is expected to invite applications for the position of LIC chairman, and the extension is likely to give the government more time to decide on Kumar's successor.

CNBC-TV18 has written to the government asking for Kumar's extension confirmation and a response is awaited.

The government appointed Kumar in 2019 as the chairman of the LIC and he held the post till June 30, 2021. At the time of the appointment, he was the zonal manager (in charge) of the North Zone.

He got his first extension from July 2021 to March 2022; and then his second extension from April 2022 to March 2023, to successfully complete the mega LIC initial public offering (IPO).

Last week, the company reported a net profit of Rs 8,334.19 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 235 crore.

The company earned Rs 1,11,787.6 crore in net premium income during the reporting quarter against Rs 97,620.34 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The assets under management (AUM) increased to Rs 44,34,940 crore as on December 31, 2022, compared to Rs 40,12,172 crore on December 30, 2021, registering an increase of 10.54 percent year-on-year.

On an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis, the total premium was Rs 37,545 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2022. Of this, Rs 23,419 crore (62.38 percent) was accounted for by the individual business, and Rs 14,126 crore (37.62 percent) by the group business.