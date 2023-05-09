India Inc spends a disproportionate amount of time on tax compliance despite digitisation, says report

However, even with all the digitisation, most respondents say that tax teams spend at least half, if not more, of their time on compliance. The survey report sheds light on the fact that India Inc. is gearing up for a contact-less tax regime.

Six out of ten respondents in a recent survey done by Deloitte on income-tax digitalisation in India, believe that their tax functions highly operate on technology solutions.

However, even with all the digitisation, most respondents say that tax teams spend at least half, if not more, of their time on compliance. The survey report sheds light on the fact that India Inc. is gearing up for a contact-less tax regime. The survey highlights the insights on industry acceptance and preparedness for the new-age tax landscape.

According to the survey report, 85 percent organisations with a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore and above reported high or significantly high use of technology in their tax functions. The respondents in the survey said that the new and improved income-tax portal is the most effective digital tax administration initiatives done by the Indian government recently.

The tax portal ranked high because of its user-friendly interface and e-documentation trail maintenance. The survey indicates that 92 percent of businesses with a turnover of more than Rs 6,400 crore have significantly increased the usage of tax technology and 65 percent of the respondents have already started witnessing a substantial change in their business operations through the adoption of digital tax initiatives.

The survey report also suggests that three-fourth of all respondents are utilising specially configured ERPs for tax compliance. Every company with a turnover over Rs 3,000 crore uses ERP as one of the primary systems for tax compliance.

Tax software, either customised or third party, figures very high on the list of systems used for tax compliance. Tax software is effectively used by all organisations across the board for tax compliance. The importance of Excel and other systems is relatively low; only 26 percent respondents said they use these tools.

The results show a rise in the utilisation of specially configured ERPs for tax compliance, especially in companies that have a turnover of more than INR 3,000 crore. This will only increase in the coming year as more organisations opt for tax-sensitised ERPs to resolve the challenges around data collation and reconciliation, and to enable efficient tax reporting.

About 85 percent of the respondents plan to transform their tax operations into a technology-driven function over the next five years. About 67 percent of the companies have already increased their budget for tax transformation and automation.

“Technology in tax has progressed from spreadsheets to basic TDS, and income tax return tools have since evolved to the point where various solutions are available, such as tools for litigation management, tax compliance trackers, TDS data reconciliations, data extractions from ERP, tax provisioning tools, tax audit report tools, etc. Coupled with this market trend of solutions, organisations are also adopting specific and customised automation, including implementing tax-sensitised ERPs,” said Rohinton Sidhwa, Partner, Deloitte India.