India Inc spends a disproportionate amount of time on tax compliance despite digitisation, says report

Six out of ten respondents in a recent survey done by Deloitte on income-tax digitalisation in India, believe that their tax functions highly operate on technology solutions.
However, even with all the digitisation, most respondents say that tax teams spend at least half, if not more, of their time on compliance. The survey report sheds light on the fact that India Inc. is gearing up for a contact-less tax regime. The survey highlights the insights on industry acceptance and preparedness for the new-age tax landscape.
According to the survey report, 85 percent organisations with a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore and above reported high or significantly high use of technology in their tax functions. The respondents in the survey said that the new and improved income-tax portal is the most effective digital tax administration initiatives done by the Indian government recently.