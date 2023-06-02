'LIC is making every effort to improve its market share, but more importantly, to have a qualitative change in its portfolios,' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC TV18. Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India ended at Rs 596.55, down by Rs 1.00, or 0.17 percent on the BSE.

After the government received an overwhelming response to Coal India's offer for sale (OFS), the Centre on Friday, June 2, said it's in no hurry to bring Life Insurance Corporation of India's follow-on public offer (FPO).

An FPO is a process in which a company which is already listed on the stock exchange issues new shares to the existing shareholders or to the market for new investors. An FPO is used by a company to diversify its equity base or pay off debt.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey praised LIC as the company's fourth quarter and FY23 earnings showed a consistent increase.

"LIC is making every effort to improve its market share, but more importantly, to have a qualitative change in its portfolios, and it has worked quite hard on the higher non-PAR business where it has plucked good growth. The VNB margins have consistently improved over the quarters, Pandey said. “So, overall, I think a few quarters are important, because it became a listed company only in May 2022.”

Further, he opined that there is a broader understanding of the strengths of LIC among a wider set of investors. The LIC management is making a sincere effort in that direction to engage with analysts and investors.

The DIPAM secretary said for LIC, the next few quarters are important, as it became a listed company only in May 2022. Also, there was some issue regarding the embedded value of LIC.

However, Pandey said the insurer has come out with embedded value calculations in September 2002 and March 2023, and it has gone up “fairly well” — from about Rs 5.4 lakh crore to Rs 5.84 lakh crore.

"So, I think it's very important to ensure that LIC continues to outperform itself on several fronts, where it has chosen to do, and communicate it effectively to the markets," he added.

