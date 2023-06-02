English
India in no hurry to launch LIC FPO, says DIPAM secretary

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 2, 2023 5:30:15 PM IST (Published)

'LIC is making every effort to improve its market share, but more importantly, to have a qualitative change in its portfolios,' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC TV18. Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India ended at Rs 596.55, down by Rs 1.00, or 0.17 percent on the BSE.

After the government received an overwhelming response to Coal India's offer for sale (OFS), the Centre on Friday, June 2, said it's in no hurry to bring Life Insurance Corporation of India's follow-on public offer (FPO).

An FPO is a process in which a company which is already listed on the stock exchange issues new shares to the existing shareholders or to the market for new investors. An FPO is used by a company to diversify its equity base or pay off debt.


In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey praised LIC as the company's fourth quarter and FY23 earnings showed a consistent increase.

