After the government received an overwhelming response to Coal India's offer for sale (OFS), the Centre on Friday, June 2, said it's in no hurry to bring Life Insurance Corporation of India's follow-on public offer (FPO).

An FPO is a process in which a company which is already listed on the stock exchange issues new shares to the existing shareholders or to the market for new investors. An FPO is used by a company to diversify its equity base or pay off debt.