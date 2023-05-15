Centre plans to phase out equipment imports by Coal India over next five to six years

The centre is planning to phase out equipment imports by Coal India over the next five to six years. Currently, Coal India imports high-capacity equipment worth Rs. 3,500 crores out of which it spends a whopping sum of Rs. 1,000 crore on customs duty.
The Union Ministry of Coal has reviewed a report by a committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Railways, NTPC, BEML and other private companies.
They consulted private companies including Tata Hitachi, Caterpillar, and Gainwell among others.
The equipment comprises electric rope & hydraulic shovels, drills, motor graders, dumpers apart from crawler dozers, front-end loaders, wheel dozers, and continuous miners' equipment.
Some high-capacity machines are currently under trial procurement from domestic manufacturers.
First Published: May 15, 2023 3:14 PM IST
