Centre plans to phase out equipment imports by Coal India over next five to six years

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 15, 2023 3:34:34 PM IST (Updated)

The centre is planning to phase out equipment imports by Coal India over the next five to six years. Currently, Coal India imports high-capacity equipment worth Rs. 3,500 crores out of which it spends a whopping sum of Rs. 1,000 crore on customs duty.

The Union Ministry of Coal has reviewed a report by a committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Railways, NTPC, BEML and other private companies.

They consulted private companies including Tata Hitachi, Caterpillar, and Gainwell among others.
