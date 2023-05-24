India Cements Q4: Street disappointed as net loss widens to Rs 218 crore

The net loss widened to Rs 218 crore compared with Rs 24 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

India Cements posted a weak performance in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The company's net loss widened to Rs 218 crore compared with Rs 24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue grew 5 percent year on year to Rs 1,461 crore, while at an operating level, the loss reduced to Rs 45 crore versus Rs 61 crore in the same quarter of last year. The company also noted a one-time loss of Rs 114 crore in fourth quarter.

India Cements is primarily engaged in the manufacture and marketing of cement and cement-related products. Subsidiaries and associate companies are mainly engaged in the business of sugar, power, financial services, trading, mining and transportation.