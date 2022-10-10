India Cements divests entire stake in Madhya Pradesh project to JSW Cement

By Hormaz Fatakia

India Cements Ltd. has entered into a share purchase agreement with JSW Cement to divest its entire stake in Springway Mining Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, the company said in an exchange filing.

The total consideration for the deal will be Rs 476.87 crore.

Springway Mining owns limestone bearing land in the Panna District of Madhya Pradesh and is also in the process of setting up a cement plant in the Damoh district of the state.

India Cements has already received Rs 373.87 crore from JSW Cement as part of the deal. The balance Rs 103 crore will be released on or before December 31, 2022 upon completion of certain conditions in the share purchase agreement.

CNBC Awaaz had earlier reported that Ultratech Cement was the front runner to acquire this project while talks were also ongoing with JSW Cement, the Adani Group and other players. The proceeds were supposed to be used by India Cements to pare its long-term debt, which stood in excess of Rs 3,000 crore.

Shares of India Cements ended 0.6 percent higher on Monday at Rs 276.50. The stock is trading near its 52-week high.