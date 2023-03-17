India approves listing of renewable energy mini-ratna IREDA via IPO

The government will sell part of its stake in the currently wholly state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. Fresh equity shares will also be issued. This move supersedes an earlier decision.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 17, approved the listing of the state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The company will be listed on stock exchanges through an initial public offering (IPO). The government will sell part of its stake. Fresh equity shares will also be issued to raise funds for IREDA. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will drive the listing process, the government said.

Notably, this decision supersedes the earlier CCEA decision taken in June 2017 for allowing IREDA to issue 13.90 crore fresh equity shares of Rs 10 each to the public on a book-building basis through IPO.

The hasty decision has been necessitated due to a change in capital structure following the infusion of capital of Rs 1,500 crore by the government in March 2022.

The IPO will help in unlocking the value of the government's investment on one hand and on the other, will provide an opportunity for the public to acquire a stake in the state-owned asset.

Further, it will help IREDA in raising a part of its capital requirement for meeting growth plans without depending on the public exchequer and improve governance through greater market discipline and transparency arising from listing requirements and disclosures.

IREDA is currently a wholly-owned Government of India, mini-ratna (Category-I) CPSE incorporated in 1987, and is engaged in the financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in India. It is registered as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India.