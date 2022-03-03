India accuses Huawei of tax evasion

An Indian tax investigation into China's Huawei Technologies has found the telecoms equipment maker manipulated account books to reduce its taxable income in the country, an Indian government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Without naming the company, India's Ministry of Finance said on Thursday a major telecoms group did not account for income of Rs 4 billion ( USD 52 million) in its books, and showed expenses of Rs 4.8 billion that the firm failed to justify.

A Huawei spokesperson in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, India's income tax authorities conducted searches at Huawei's office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and tech hub Bengaluru. The government conducted raids at the residences of its senior executives as well.

The government said more investigations were in process.

Huawei Asia Pacific Vice President Jay Chen, in a virtual roundtable from Barcelona on Tuesday, had said the company will cover India under all of its initiatives. He was responding to questions around Huawei’s business plans in India under the present situation when the government has kept it out of the 5G business and also not approved it as a trusted source for telecom gear procurement.

”India is a very big market with huge potential and Huawei has a long-term strategy in India. We understand the current situation and it’s possible that sometimes the situation might change. ”Our strategy however remains unchanged and we have our confidence in this market,” Chen said.

(With inputs from Reuters)