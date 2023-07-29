Independence Day sale: Your favourite brands are offering massive discounts and great deals

Whether you're a fashionista or a techie, this Independence Day sale is a wonderful way to get excellent discounts and save big.

India will be celebrating its 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, and there's yet another reason to be excited. Your favourite brands and stores are celebrating by providing huge discounts on a number of things. Whether you're a fashionista or a techie, this Independence Day sale is a wonderful way to get excellent discounts and save big.

The following is a list of some of the leading retailers offering major discounts:

From August 5 to August 9, prepare for five days of great offers. The exciting part? The sale is available to all users, not just Prime subscribers. Discounts of up to 80 percent are available on a variety of items ranging from laptops and gaming laptops to smartwatches, headphones, speakers, and more. Save up to 70 percent on storage devices, up to 55 percent on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices and up to 60 percent on smart TVs.

2) Myntra - Myntra's Independence Day Sale will begin on August 5, 2023. Expect up to 80 percent off your favourite brands like Nike, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, and others. Plus, the Half Price Store offers an additional 22 percent off on certain items.

3) Flipkart - Mark the dates for Flipkart's big Independence Day Sale, which will take place from August 12 to August 15, 2023. With discounts of up to 80 percent, you can shop for mobile phones, electronics, fashion accessories, home appliances, and much more.

4) Reliance Digital - From August 10 to August 15, 2023, Reliance Digital is offering unbeatable discounts on electronic products. Look out for up to 53 percent off on smartwatches and bands.

5) Croma – Croma’s Independence Day Sale will be from August 12 to August 15, 2023. Score great deals on mobile phones, including the iPhone SE, as well as up to 35 percent off on LEDs.

6) Samsung - Samsung's Independence Day sale, from August 10 to August 15, 2023, offers discounts of up to 80 percent on smartphones, laptops and home appliances. You might even find free gifts with certain purchases.

7) AJio - The The AJio Sale will be live from August 5 to August 15, 2023. Expect up to 75 percent off on footwear, home and kitchen products.