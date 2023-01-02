InCred Capital forays into retail wealth tech with Orowealth acquisition & InCred Money launch

The acquisition was an all-cash deal and is pending the required clearances. Orowealth's co-founder Vijay Kuppa would be the chief executive officer (CEO) of InCred Money.

InCred Capital is foraying into the retail wealth tech space with the acquisition of retail-focused digital investment platform Orowealth and the launch of InCred Money. Orowealth's co-founder Vijay Kuppa would be the chief executive officer (CEO) of InCred Money. The acquisition was an all-cash deal and is pending the required clearances,

"The acquisition brings assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 1,100 crore, a robust technology platform, and an experienced team to InCred Money," InCred Capital said in a statement.

InCred Money will get access to all of the InCred Goup's product capabilities. It will also leverage technology and develop a B2B2C offering to effectively integrate a vast network of independent financial advisors across India.

Prior to this, InCred Capital said it has seen success in the ultra/high net worth segment of the Indian wealth market with its InCred Wealth brand.

"InCred Wealth has seen tremendous growth since launch, becoming one of the fastest-growing wealth management firms in the country and achieving a milestone of Rs 15,000 crore in AUM within two years, driven by a team of over 100 private bankers," the statement said, adding that with the InCred Money launch, InCred Capital wouldnow plant its flag in the mass-affluent and retail space.

The InCred Group's founder and CEO Bhupinder Singh said that in the next decade, democratisation of investment opportunities covering mass affluent and retail segments would be driven by digital platforms that unlock access to non-traditional assets for investors and their advisors.

"This will help create a new market worth tens of billions in AUM. With the launch of the InCred Money platform, we are committed to offering best-in-class products to these rapidly evolving customer segments in keeping with our vision to meet the financial needs of every Indian family," he said.

Meanwhile, Kuppa said that there is a growing demand for non-traditional investment assets from the mass affluent retail investments because of the rising income levels and awareness.

"We are addressing this massive demand by putting together a suite of carefully curated products and solutions. I am confident that InCred Money will play a crucial role in making investments easy, trustworthy, and lucrative for the end investor," he said.